Salzgitter Lifts Factory and Experience Centre inaugurated

Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Sangita Reddy with Salzgitter Lifts MD Bindu Reddy during the inauguration at Sultanpur in Sangareddy district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Salzgitter Lifts Factory and Experience Centre was inaugurated at Sultanpur in Sangareddy district on Saturday.

Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Sangita Reddy, who was the chief guest, said that gender gap in jobs, pay scales, and entrepreneurship, was high.

MD of Salzgitter Lifts Bindu Reddy said, “We have an advanced world class technology. We make pistons, and lifts for houses, offices and even multi-level parking structures. As population keeps growing but land does not, lift technology is vital. This has made living in even 100 floor buildings possible.