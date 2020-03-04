Salom Electric, Amara Raja in manufacturing pact

HYDERABAD

04 March 2020 23:34 IST

Launch of production will have to wait in view of travel restrictions for COVID-19

Power solutions maker Salom Electric (Xiamen) Co that has its roots in Taiwan and factories in China, Brazil and Indonesia, has decided to manufacture a range of its products at the Amara Raja Electronics facility in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

The launch of the production, however, is unlikely sometime soon as the cross training for which travel from and to China is required could not be undertaken in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

“The original schedule was second quarter of this year. We might be delayed by some months because of some events in China,” Leo Yaus, President of Salom Americas and India, said here on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Cross training requiring teams from China travelling to India and those from the country going to China was not possible in view of travel restrictions, he said, expecting production of Salom products at Chittoor to begin by the third quarter.

Salom, which has already set up an LLP entity in India, expects to invest ₹100 crore in India. The pace of the investment will be driven by the opportunities, he told the media here on Wednesday.

As a part of the manufacturing and supply partnership, Amara Raja Electronics, a unit of Amara Raja Group, will make a wide range of Salom power products, including external power supplies, battery chargers, wall plug-in power supplies, car chargers, vehicle power adapters, power banks, wireless chargers, and associated products overtime. The products will be shipped to Salom’s global clientele in India and abroad.

Amara Raja Electronics Managing Director Vikramadithya Gourineni said the partnership with Salom would bring in more revenues for the company.