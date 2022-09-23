Salman Khurshid confident of Constitutional guarantees coming into play in Hijab case

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Union minister Salman Khurshid said the ongoing Hijab case arguments in the Supreme Court will seriously consider the Constitutional guarantees for freedom of religious and cultural practices.

Mr. Khurshid, however, refused to predict the likely judgment of the Supreme Court on the issue but said the arguments were done at various levels during the hearing and it was strongly contended that the Constitutional guarantees for freedom of religious and cultural practices will add strength to the case. “If some woman wants to cover herself modestly, it must be respected,” he said.

Mr. Khurshid was in Hyderabad to have a detailed discussion on the proposed increase in quota for Scheduled Tribes and the ongoing case in the Supreme Court on 4% Muslim reservation with the Congress leaders here. He is representing former minister Shabbir Ali in the Supreme Court in the 4% Muslim quota case being implemented in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy, former Union minister Balram Naik, TPCC senior vice president Zafar Javeed and other senior leaders were also present.

Speaking about the 4% Muslim quota, he said many socially and economically backward classes of Muslims who were not included in the 27% OBCs were given a separate 4% quota in jobs and education. This was done after thorough research and based on the recommendations of the BC Commission.

“No one should have complaints about the 4% Muslim quota as it was not snatched from any other community. When the matter comes for hearing, we will place our argument based on relevant facts, statistics and reports," he said.

When the Supreme Court granted a stay on the 4% Muslim quota in March 2010 while referring the matter to the Constitutional Bench, the then Congress-led UPA government defended the quota. Asked whether the Centre led by the BJP would change its stand, Mr. Khurshid did not rule out the possibility.

However, he said that the stand may change, but the law remains the same. “BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had advocated reservation for 'pasmanda' Muslim classes. If they really want to help all backward people, they must support and protect what already has been given,” he said.