Sale of tickets for India-Australia T-20 match from today

V. V. Subrahmanyam HYDERABAD
September 21, 2022 20:48 IST

Huge crowd that turned up at Gymkhana Ground in Secunderabad on Wednesday to buy tickets for the T-20 match between India and Australia. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Hyderabad Cricket Association president Mohd Azharuddin issued a signed statement late on Wednesday evening that the sale of tickets for the third and final T-20 international between India and Australia match will begin for the general public at the Gymkhana Ground here from 10 a.m. on September 22 (Thursday).

“The HCA Management in consultation with the Paytm officials decided to put the box office at Gymkhana Ground for sale of offline tickets for the match for the convenience of the general public,” it is stated.

This comes hours after a huge crowd of fans turned up on Wednesday morning at the Gymkhana Ground only to leave terribly disappointed at not being able to purchase any tickets.

This after an equally disappointing experience with the online purchase of the match tickets as many fans were left wondering when the message “site under scheduled maintenance” popped up within minutes of commencement of sale of tickets online a couple of days ago.

Meanwhile, former HCA Secretary T. Seshnarayan had written a letter in this regard to Justice N.A. Kakru (retd), who was appointed as chairman of the four-member supervisory committee (appointed by the Supreme Court last month), to manage the affairs of the Association.

“We as members do not even know details of how many tickets are printed and how many are available to the public. It is pertinent to mention here Your Lordship that there are specific guidelines laid down by Court about the availability of tickets to the public. Even the members of the Association are not aware of any of the affairs on the conduct of the match,” he stated in the letter.

“I earnestly request your Lordship’s immediate intervention in addressing the members of the Association. As the Supreme Court has stated that the Supervisory Committee is empowered to resolve all issues of the Association, apart from implementation of Rules and Constitution,” Seshnarayan said.

