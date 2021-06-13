Sale of lands to be notified on June 16

HYDERABAD

13 June 2021

The State government has announced notification of sale of vacant lands around Hyderabad on June 16 and e-auction on July 16.

The Cabinet recently decided to sell government vacant lands and lands and houses constructed by State housing corporation to shore up its resources. A revenue of ₹ 10,000 crore was targeted for the purpose in this year’s budget. A committee headed by Finance Minister T. Harish Rao asked all departments to furnish details of vacant lands in their possession. Thereafter, standard operating procedures for sale were finalised and committees constituted for effective completion of the process.

In the first phase of sale, 50 acres of land parcels at eight sites in Kokapet and 15 acres at Khanampet will be up for sale. They were the land bank of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation respectively.

The government had announced hundred per cent assured title of land with no encumbrances and absolute ownership of land to successful bidders. It also promised time-bound fast-tracking of approvals in single window, unlimited floor space index (FSI) and multiple use zone for office space, IT, residential, institutional, commercial and mixed use.