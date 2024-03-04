Salaries paid to all employees on March 1 despite grim financial situation, says Telangana Deputy CM

March 04, 2024 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - KHAMMAM

Surmounting financial difficulties, the Congress government has paid salaries to 3,65,262 regular employees and pensions to 2.85 lakh retired employees on the first of this month, said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

This is the first time since August 2019 that the State government employees received salaries on the first day of the month under the Congress party’s ‘Indiramma Rajyam’, he said, taking a dig at the previous BRS government and accusing it of leaving Telangana in dire financial straits during its nearly 10-year rule.

Speaking to mediapersons in Bhimavaram village of Yerrupalem mandal of Khammam district on Sunday, Mr.Vikramarka, who holds the portfolios of Finance and Energy, said the Congress government credited salaries to the employees on March 1 keeping in view their EMIs and other monthly expenses amid the State’s grim financial situation.

The government is steadfast in its resolve to usher in Indiramma Rajyam as promised, he asserted, citing the implementation of free travel for women on TSRTC buses, increase in Aarogyasri health limit to ₹10 lakh, launch of ₹500 LPG cylinder and Gruha Jyothi schemes.

He called upon State government employees to work diligently with a sense of commitment to ensure effective implementation of the six guarantees and other welfare schemes of the government.

The Congress government has filled 25,000 posts, reconstituted the TSPSC, issued the Group-I and the DSC teachers recruitment notifications within three months of coming to power as promised, he said, adding that B.R.Ambedkar Knowledge Centres will be set up one each of the 119 Assembly constituencies in the State to provide online coaching by subject experts to unemployed youths preparing for competitive exams.

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Minister laid foundation stone for BT roads at Bhimavaram, Ayyavarigudem and Bhavanipuram villages at an estimated cost of ₹38.50 crore in Yerrupalem mandal of Madhira Assembly constituency.

