Salar Jung Museum to get permanent display of photographs shot by German photographers

November 26, 2022 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

The 100-odd photographs clicked by Hans Winterberg and Thomas Luttge over 47 years in Hyderabad will be permanently hosted at the Salar Jung Museum. This was announced during the launch of a book Golconda-Hyderabad, which is a photographic essay on the city, at the SJM.

The German photographer Thomas Luttge who was denied Indian visa and could not make it to the event sent a message. “I wanted to visit and make some new discoveries. During my first visit I did not know much about Hyderabad. Hopefully, I will be able to visit sometime soon,” read the message.

“The largest number of heritage buildings are owned by the government if the government saves the buildings under its control then half the work is done,” said S.P. Shorey who was responsible for creating the regulatory framework for HUDA.

“These photos show the change as even the modes of transport have changed. Built heritage is finite we should know that. While other cities learnt from Hyderabad regulations, the city itself ignored it,” said conservation architect Anuradha Naik.

Heiko Sievers who has edited the photo document shared how they trawled through a trove of negatives in Munich to put together the book. “It took us two years and I am sure even Hans Winterbeg (who passed away in 2014) would be happy with it,” said Heiko Sievers.