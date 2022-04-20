Saket Talwar arrested for cheating bank

The Central Crime Station Police arrested Saket Talwar from Talwar Cars Pvt Limited for allegedly forging documents and cheating Canara Bank of ₹ 1 crore.

According to police, Pattela Srinivas Gautham and Pattela Sailaja from Shresht Industries Private Limited approached the bank for a loan to buy a Volvo car from Talwar Cars Pvt Limited. When the loan amount was credited in the account of Talwar Cars, Talwar in collusion with Gautham and Sailaja forged car delivery documents, diverted the funds, and submitted forged documents to the bank, police said.

Talwar was arrested on a previous occasion in as many as eight similar cases in the Hyderabad and Cyberabad police commissionerates. Another three cases are registered against him at the CCCS, police said.