Sajjala’s comments on ‘United AP’ draw sharp reactions from Congress, BJP and TRS

December 08, 2022 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The ‘United Andhra Pradesh’ comments of YSR Congress general secretary and State government adviser (political) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy saw some strong reactions from the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leaders who said they were unwarranted and trying to divert attention from failures towards an issue already settled.

While the Congress condemned it and said such comments were nothing but creating enmity between people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the BJP termed it a ploy of the YSRCP to help its friend, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to divert people’s attention from the corruption charges and the ongoing investigation in the New Delhi liquor case. The TRS warned people to be cautious against such forces and the danger of Andhra rulers trying to undermine Telangana was still a reality.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka at a press conference here said Mr. Sajjala was perhaps trying to ignite some sentiment for political benefit and his views were against the aspirations of the people of Telangana. The united Andhra Pradesh argument will not yield anything for anyone and the Telangana Congress was totally against it.

Accusing Mr. Sajjala of toeing the line of KCR, State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay described it as a drama created by both YSRCP and the TRS governments with an intention to divert attention from the liquor case in which the TRS leaders were involved. He claimed that both Chief Ministers were in touch and these uncalled-for comments were an indication of their fear over the people uprising against their rule.

TRS caution

Rythu Bandhu chairman and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy alleged that Mr. Sajjala was parroting what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been saying throughout on bifurcation. “He has repeated what Mr. Modi had been saying and we consider it views of Mr. Modi only,” he said at a press conference here. Condemning the ‘poisonous’ comments, he said the danger of Andhra rulers trying to undermine the very existence of Telangana continues with such views. He said the state was bifurcated nine years ago but the Andhra leaders were unable to digest the progress made by Telangana.