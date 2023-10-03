Saif Ali moves HC challenging KMC’s fresh notices in Dr. Preethi’s suicide case

October 03, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

The tussle between post-graduate medico M.A. Saif Ali and authorities of Kakatiya Medical College took another turn with the former knocking the doors of Telangana High Court once again.

This time, Mr. Saif filed a writ petition challenging the fresh notices issued by KMC principal Dr. Divvela Mohandas seeking his explanation in PG first year student Preethi’s suicide case. In the first notice issued on September 25, the principal referred to the police making Mr. Saif an accused in Ms. Preethi’s suicide case, arresting him, remanding him in judicial custody on February 24 and he getting bail on April 24.

The principal directed Mr. Saif to submit his explanation over allegations of his complicity in the suicide “as per High Court direction in writ petition no. 15569 of 2023.” The explanation should reach the principal’s office on or before 11 a.m. on September 29. If he fails to do so, it would be construed that he has nothing to offer to defend his case, the notice said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, in another noticed issued the next day, the principal “requested” Mr. Saif to appear before the Anti Ragging Committee to give his version in the matter at 12.30 p.m. on September 29. The principal stated that the notice was issued in the backdrop of the HC order to proceed “afresh in the matter to provide reasonable opportunity following the procedural guidelines in National Medical Commission guidelines.”

Mr. Saif’s counsel Chinthala Srikanth contended that the HC on September 11 had pronounced verdict setting aside the order suspending his client from the college over his alleged role in the suicide case. When the college authorities declined to permit him to attend classes based on the HC order, Mr. Saif filed a contempt of court petition.

“The HC in the contempt of court case issued notice before admission while directing the KMC principal to follow the HC orders issued on September 11,” Mr. Srikanth said. Instead of complying with the HC order, the college issued notices to the junior doctor facing charges in suicide case, he said.

The notices issued to Mr. Saif were illegal since they had to initiate fresh proceedings to conduct any inquiry, the lawyer contended. Asking the junior doctor to submit his replies in less than three days based on “earlier proceedings” is illegal and arbitrary, the advocate said.

The matter would be heard by the HC on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.