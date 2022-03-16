Saidanima’s Tomb mutawalli sacked

The historic Saidanima’s tomb near Tank Bund in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

March 16, 2022

Alleged to have submitted forged document to claim custodianship

The Maqbara Abdul Haq, popularly known as the Saidanima’s Tomb, a listed heritage structure near Boats Club, has been taken into the direct custody of the Telangana State Waqf Board (TSWB).

According to sources at TSWB, the move came in the wake of a complaint which alleged that the mutawalli, Syed Iftekhar Ali Khan, had allegedly submitted forged document — a muntakhab, which is a book of endowment — claiming towliyath (custodianship). It was on the basis of this document that he was granted towliyath in 2003.

According to the proceedings of chief executive officer Shahnawaz Qasim, the complainant is Syed Meraj. An FIR was registered in 2016 at the Abids Police Station against Mr Khan and his son Syed Mohammed Ali Khan. The board also noted that in 2013, the former had written to the board to transfer the towliyath to his son. The board did not verify documents before transferring the towliyath. A chargesheet was filed and presented in a local court.

The board sought a legal opinion and directed the Inspector-Auditor of Waqf to take charge of Maqbara Abdul Haq along with its properties .

According to the department of Heritage, Abdul Haq Diler Jung was an important figure of the Asaf Jahi dynasty. The tomb displays a combination of Qutb Shahi, Asaf Jahi and European architectural elements.

