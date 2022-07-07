Sai Pallavi plea dismissed

Justice Lalitha Kanneganti of Telangana High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by film actor Sai Pallavi seeking to set aside a notice sent by Sultanbazar police of Hyderabad over her comments hurting religious sentiments of a section of people.

The actor wanted the notice issued by the police to appear before the latter as illegal and arbitrary and set it aside. The notice was issued by the police following a complaint lodged by a Bajrang Dal activist Akhil who alleged that she made comments in an interview comparing cow protectors to Kashmiri terrorists.