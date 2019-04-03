Sai Kiran wants to carry father’s legacy forward

As 32-year-old businessman-turned-politician Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav crossed the narrow bylanes of Doodhbavi of Mettuguda, people recollected the way his father and present Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav used to interact with them.

People living in Secunderabad still remember his father as an approachable leader. Touted as the youngest politician to make his debut in the general election in Telangana in 2019 polls, Sai Kiran is leaving no stone unturned to make his mark on the electorate. He is slowly but steadily learning the tricks of the trade.

Sai Kiran said that politics was not new to him. “I have the experience in resolving people’s problems as I played a role in addressing issues in constituencies where my father was an MLA,” he told The Hindu during his brisk campaign on Tuesday.

Ever since the last day of withdrawal of nominations, Sai Kiran had been fine-tuning his campaign schedule. His day starts with getting some feedback from his close aides and he follows it up with padayatras, street meetings and door-to-door campaigns. The TRS candidate is chalking out elaborate plans to cover almost all the seven Assembly segments — Musheerabad, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Sanathnagar, Nampally and Secunderabad — in the next couple of days.

The campaign seemed to evoke decent response from the electorate and Sai Kiran asserted that he would continue his father’s legacy. “I will stick to my constituency for 28-40 days, hear problems and then go to Delhi only to get answers or funds to resolve the issues,” he said.

While he is a known face in some parts of the constituency, some TRS workers accompanying him maintained that it would not be a smooth sail for him as he was pitted against BJP’s three-time MLA G. Kishan Reddy and former Congress MP M Anjan Kumar Yadav.

However, Mr. Sai Kiran said that BJP and Congress leaders were not contesting against him alone, but against the development done by CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao, KTR, his father and other MLAs. “I want to make Hyderabad the most lovable and liveable city in India,” he said. He did his MBA from an Australian university.