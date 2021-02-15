Sahitya Akademi awardee passes away

HYDERABAD

15 February 2021 00:02 IST

Kendra Sahitya Akademi awardee and popular writer Vasala Narsaiah, 80, died after prolonged illness in Karimnagar on Sunday. He won the prestigious award in recognition of his lifetime contribution to children’s Telugu literature over a period of 35 years. He was also a recipient of Bala Sahitya Puraskar of Potti Sriramulu Telugu University in 2009. He focussed on children’s literature, especially in Telugu, and published 36 books of stories, songs, poems, riddle, book reviews, essays and translations. He retired as postal superintendent in 2002.

Advertising

Advertising