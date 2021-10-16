Sagar, Musi projects brimming

With flood being received, in the wake of sudden downpour in the upstream regions, officials opened crest gates of the already brimming Nagarjunasagar and Musi projects in Nalgonda on Saturday.

While water level at Nagarjunasagar was at almost at its 590 feet full reservoir level, the Musi project was just a foot short of the 645 feet FRL.

According to official estimates, NSP was receiving about 1.30 lakh cusecs from the upstream Srisailam Project and outflows to downstream projects was also being maintained around the same mark. Ten crest gates were being operated.

Musi Project officials, according to figures available at 3 p.m., were operating three crest gates to balance the outflow with corresponding 2800 cusecs inflows. It was being estimated that heavy rains in Hyderabad and the project's ayacut in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri and Suryapet would cause flood accumulation at Musi over the night and on Sunday morning.

At around 7 p.m., two more crest gates were lifted, while maintaining similar capacity figures.