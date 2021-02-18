‘Sagar bypoll should send a message to Centre and State govt.’

NALGONDA

18 February 2021 22:02 IST

Farm debt waiver will become possible with Congress’ victory in Nagarjunasagar, says Mallu

Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka called on farmers in Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency on Thursday, urged them to vote for Congress party and send a message to “anti-farmer” governments in the Centre and the State.

“With Jana Reddy’s victory in Nagarjunasagar, the message to TRS government will be to continue the produce procurement centres, and to the Centre, not to bring any anti-farmer policies,” he said. Mr. Vikramarka, as part of his Polam Baata ‘face-to-face’ with farmers, was at Thummadam village in Nidmanoor mandal in the district. Seated along with senior leader K. Jana Reddy, he interacted with farmers and residents.

He said the Centre, denying minimum support prices for farmers, was “for pledging the benefits to Ambani and Adani, and hence the three black laws. Being a partner, Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao has also announced the withdrawal of procurement centres in Telangana,” he said. The CLP leader said, continuation of procurement centres, farm debt waiver, and interest-free and subsidised loans, will become possible with Congress’ victory in Nagarjunasagar.

“People of Nagarjunasagar, with this election, will be remembered for saving every farmer’s future in Telangana. Jana Reddy’s election will mark a new change in the State politics,” he said.