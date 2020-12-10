Sagar bypoll: all eyes on Jana Reddy

NALGONDA

10 December 2020 09:07 IST

The Congress leader is ‘kingmaker’ even before the election

The untimely death of Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s legislator in Nagarjunasagar, Nomula Narsimhaiah, earlier this week, has created a vacancy, necessitating a bypoll, a third in the State since the TRS formed its second-term government in December 2018.

The first, the Huzurnagar bypoll in October 2019, was notified as its incumbent contested Lok Sabha elections a few months later and won, and the recently-concluded Dubbak bypoll was required as its legislator died in office.

As per Representation of People Act, 1956, under Section 151A, the byelection shall be held within six months of occurrence of the vacancy. And in the case of Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency, the end of May 2021 will be the deadline.

However, parties have already started to work out their equations.

For Bharatiya Janata Party, which won the Dubbak bypoll victory and improved performance in GHMC polls, Nagarjunasagar has not been a favourite place. It was not in the fray in 2014. And in 2018, its candidate K. Nivedita won just 2, 682 votes (1.48%) and stood fourth, even after Central ministers had campaigned.

With the death of Narsimhaiah, who had garnered 46.33% votes for TRS, the party’s considerations may be along the lines — “probably a member of the bereaved family on humanitarian grounds,” as cited by some leaders, and a winnable candidate.

But for Nagarjunasagar bypoll, Congress giant Kunduru Jana Reddy is considered a ‘kingmaker’ even before the election is conducted.

The 74-year-old’s move now, “whether he joins BJP, or make his son join BJP, or if the TRS welcomes him with a ‘big heart’, or he remains a loyal Congressman despite the party’s all-time low” assumes significance.

Mr. Jana Reddy’s decision would be pivotal for all the three major parties: the Congress, the BJP and the TRS.

TRS hopes that its ‘plan A and B’ candidates, handpicked by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, would win the battle in the erstwhile Congress’ fort. But BJP cannot look anywhere else than Jana Reddy.

Mr. Jana Reddy is a seven-time legislator from Nagarjunasagar (known as Chalakurthy constituency till 2008).