ADVERTISEMENT

Safilguda railway station building inaugurated

Published - September 18, 2024 08:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD - PHOTO available

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender purchased the first ticket to dedicate the new Safilguda Railway station building to the nation in the presence of local MLA Marri Rajshekar Reddy and DRM-Hyderabad Lokesh Vishnoi and others on Wednesday. Mr. Rajender said that the station is one of the important stations in the twin cities serving a large number of people and thanked the railways for providing the new station building. He requested railways to complete various on-going Railway works in Telangana region, said a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US