Safilguda railway station building inaugurated

Former Minister and Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender purchased the first ticket to dedicate the new Safilguda Railway station building to the nation in the presence of local MLA Marri Rajshekar Reddy and DRM-Hyderabad Lokesh Vishnoi and others on Wednesday. Mr. Rajender said that the station is one of the important stations in the twin cities serving a large number of people and thanked the railways for providing the new station building. He requested railways to complete various on-going Railway works in Telangana region, said a press release.