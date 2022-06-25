Safety protocol teams to monitor work site safety

Water Board to continuously monitor safety measures

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is constituting Safety Protocol Teams to ensure adherence to safety measures at various locations where works by the water board are going on.

Managing Director of the Board M. Dana Kishore revealed this at a special review meeting with higher officials of the Board on Saturday and said a new surveillance system would be put in place for continuous monitoring of the safety measures at work sites in city.

A total of six protocol teams will be designated, one for each circle, with the slogan ‘Work site safety is public safety’ as part of this system. Each team will be staffed with one engineer, one constable, and a home guard cum driver, and will report to the Chief Vigilance Officer of the Board.

The teams will inspect each work taken up by the water board, to check if the safety measures have been put in place as per the protocol.

Vehicles will be provided for the teams with corporate social responsibility funds. These vehicles will have all the safety equipment and in case any location is found without safety equipment or barricades, the team will organise the same in a jiffy.

The teams will also check for lighting at the work site and radium signage, wherever works are being done during night hours. They will be given the geo coordinates of all the work sites, so that they can inspect without hassle. Besides, each vehicle will be equipped with a camera and a member of the team will have a body camera.

Mr. Dana Kishore asked the officials to arrange boards at all work sites, with the name of the contractor/agency, phone number and email id, before July 5. He asked them to provide QR codes too with all these details.