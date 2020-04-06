Safe grid operation during lights-off event hailed

All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has congratulated the power sector engineers across the country for their successful grid management during the lights-off event on Sunday night, observed in response to the Prime Minister’s call to express solidarity with the fight against coronavirus.

Secretary general of AIPEF P. Ratnakar Rao said in a statement on Monday that the engineers had managed the grid in spite of higher fluctuation, decrease in demand, of power than what was estimated by the Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO). In Telangana the fluctuation was four-five times higher than what was estimated, but the engineers did a splendid job in maintaining the grid safety by monitoring the generation, transmission and supply of power simultaneously.

Terming the phenomena as unprecedented in the annals of Indian power sector, Mr. Ratnakar Rao said power engineers and employees across the country had spent three sleepless nights in the preparation of grid management and reliable operation with their untiring efforts. The load crash in Telangana was 1,500 MW and it was 1,600 MW in Andhra Pradesh out of the total load crash of 5,978 MW during the lights-off event period of nine minutes. In Tamil Nadu, the load crash was 1,686 MW.

After the lights-off event, generation ramp-up was also ensured as a smooth operation till the demand and supply became normal.