Sadhvi Niranjan Jyothi to be chief guest for TS BJP chief’s public meeting

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyothi will be chief guest at the concluding public meeting to mark the end of the fourth phase of TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ at Pedda Amberpet in Rangareddy district on Thursday afternoon.

The BJP leader will be completing 100 days of the walkathon where he had walked more than 1,200 km across 46 Assembly constituencies during the programme. Senior leaders will be participating in the public meeting where they are once again expected to launch a trenchant attack on the TRS Government in general and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in particular as they sense “anger against the government”.

General secretary G. Premender Reddy told a press conference that two Union Ministers - Prahlad Joshi (Parliamentary Affairs) and B.L. Verma (Cooperation) will tour Chevella and Warangal, respectively, this weekend to interact with the beneficiaries of the Centre’s schemes and their implementation, apart from meeting senior leaders of the area to note the party’s preparedness for the elections ahead.

The party, which is celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday for a fortnight through welfare activities, decided to identify 11,000 blood donors in TS and two lakh across the country and their database will be kept at all party offices for the benefit of the needy.

Similarly, it was decided to attach a party health volunteer for the 9,000 TB patients in TS and estimated 11 lakh across the country to help in their treatment and rehabilitation. The BC Morcha is looking into medical camps and SC Morcha has been tasked with revitalisation of water bodies, he explained.

Gandhiji’s birth anniversary also will be celebrated with Khadi exhibitions, cleanliness drives and promoting domestic local goods. “We want to show we are a party with a difference and not just doing politics all the time, but take up measures to benefit people at large,” said Mr. Reddy.