ADVERTISEMENT

‘Sadar festival’ held in Karimnagar

Published - November 10, 2024 10:50 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

A Sadar festival, featuring the parade of buffalo bulls, was organised by members of the local Yadav community at Kothirampur in Karimnagar town on Sunday. Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav, Satavahana Urban Development Authority chairman and Karimnagar city Congress president Komatireddy Narender Reddy flagged off a rally held in this connection at Kothirampur.

The TPCC women’s wing vice-president Cherla Padma and a host of Congress local leaders and party functionaries took part in the celebrations. Speaking on the occasion, Congress leaders thanked the Telangana government for declaring the ‘Sadar Sammelan’ as State festival.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US