 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Sadar festival’ held in Karimnagar

Published - November 10, 2024 10:50 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

A Sadar festival, featuring the parade of buffalo bulls, was organised by members of the local Yadav community at Kothirampur in Karimnagar town on Sunday. Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav, Satavahana Urban Development Authority chairman and Karimnagar city Congress president Komatireddy Narender Reddy flagged off a rally held in this connection at Kothirampur.

The TPCC women’s wing vice-president Cherla Padma and a host of Congress local leaders and party functionaries took part in the celebrations. Speaking on the occasion, Congress leaders thanked the Telangana government for declaring the ‘Sadar Sammelan’ as State festival.

Published - November 10, 2024 10:50 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.