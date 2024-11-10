‘Sadar festival’ held in Karimnagar

A Sadar festival, featuring the parade of buffalo bulls, was organised by members of the local Yadav community at Kothirampur in Karimnagar town on Sunday. Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav, Satavahana Urban Development Authority chairman and Karimnagar city Congress president Komatireddy Narender Reddy flagged off a rally held in this connection at Kothirampur.

The TPCC women’s wing vice-president Cherla Padma and a host of Congress local leaders and party functionaries took part in the celebrations. Speaking on the occasion, Congress leaders thanked the Telangana government for declaring the ‘Sadar Sammelan’ as State festival.