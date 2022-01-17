Sack Vanama, VHR tells KCR

Senior Congress party leader and former Rajya Sabha member V. Hanumantha Rao demanded Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to sack Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao for the offences committed by his son, Raghavendra.

In a letter written to the Chief Minister on Monday, Mr. Hanumantha Rao urged him to appoint a three-member committee of IAS officers to bring out all the illegal activities of Mr. Raghavendra and refer the case to a fast track court and initiate very stringent action against Raghavendra so that family members of MLAs and elected representatives do not indulge in such offences in future.

In his letter, Mr. Hanumantha Rao referred to the offences committed by Mr. Raghavendra and how Ramakrishna committed suicide along with three other family members. He said that innumerable offences of Raghavendra are coming to light and people fear that henchmen of Raghavendra may threaten them..