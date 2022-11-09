Sabitha to meet Governor on varsity recruitment board

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD’
November 09, 2022 20:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy admitted that the government had received the letter written by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan seeking clarifications on the University Teachers Recruitment Board Bill.

The Minister said the government had asked her to meet the Governor and clarify the doubts with regard to the Bill that was yet to get assent from the Raj Bhavan. Earlier, the Education Department claimed that no letter was received in this regard.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Bill related to the recruitment of teaching faculty in the universities through a common recruitment board was passed in the Assembly and sent to the Governor’s office. However, the Governor had not yet given her assent pending some clarifications. The government wants to move away from the earlier practice of recruitment by each university and decided to establish a recruitment board to recruit teachers in all the universities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app