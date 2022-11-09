Sabitha to meet Governor on varsity recruitment board

ADVERTISEMENT

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy admitted that the government had received the letter written by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan seeking clarifications on the University Teachers Recruitment Board Bill.

The Minister said the government had asked her to meet the Governor and clarify the doubts with regard to the Bill that was yet to get assent from the Raj Bhavan. Earlier, the Education Department claimed that no letter was received in this regard.

The Bill related to the recruitment of teaching faculty in the universities through a common recruitment board was passed in the Assembly and sent to the Governor’s office. However, the Governor had not yet given her assent pending some clarifications. The government wants to move away from the earlier practice of recruitment by each university and decided to establish a recruitment board to recruit teachers in all the universities.