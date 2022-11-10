Sabitha meets Governor to ‘clear’ the varsity recruitments row

The Hindu BureauRavikanth Reddy R 6731 hyderabad
November 10, 2022 21:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on Thursday and explained the government’s position on the recruitment of teachers in the universities through the proposed Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board.

The government and the Governor were at loggerheads on the issue as Governor was not giving her asset to the bill passed by the Assembly. However, the Governor asked the government for some clarifications and after some dilly-dallying, the Education Minister finally took an appointment to clarify the concerns raised by the Governor.

Officials said that Ms. Soundararajan had some concerns with regard to the recruitment process and her doubts were clarified. “The meeting went on in a cordial atmosphere,” an official said in the context that the issue was being seen as an ego problem between both of them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement from the Governor’s Office said that the Governor conveyed her concerns in the larger interest of the public and they included total transparency in the recruitment process through the board, taking up recruitment as early as possible in an unbiased manner, maintaining the eligibility-based recruitment, following the UGC norms and addressing the concerns of the aspirants from the Telangana State.

Ms. Soundararajan also advised the Minister and the officials to give top priority to improve the infrastructure in the State universities with a special focus on improving the hostel and laboratory facilities. She also suggested that the Education Minister strengthen the ‘Chancellor Connects Alumni’ in all the universities for promoting the participation of the alumni.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Minister was accompanied by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman R. Limbadri, Commissioner of Collegiate Education Navin Mittal and Education Secretary Vakati Karuna.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app