Sabitha meets Governor to ‘clear’ the varsity recruitments row

Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on Thursday and explained the government’s position on the recruitment of teachers in the universities through the proposed Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board.

The government and the Governor were at loggerheads on the issue as Governor was not giving her asset to the bill passed by the Assembly. However, the Governor asked the government for some clarifications and after some dilly-dallying, the Education Minister finally took an appointment to clarify the concerns raised by the Governor.

Officials said that Ms. Soundararajan had some concerns with regard to the recruitment process and her doubts were clarified. “The meeting went on in a cordial atmosphere,” an official said in the context that the issue was being seen as an ego problem between both of them.

A statement from the Governor’s Office said that the Governor conveyed her concerns in the larger interest of the public and they included total transparency in the recruitment process through the board, taking up recruitment as early as possible in an unbiased manner, maintaining the eligibility-based recruitment, following the UGC norms and addressing the concerns of the aspirants from the Telangana State.

Ms. Soundararajan also advised the Minister and the officials to give top priority to improve the infrastructure in the State universities with a special focus on improving the hostel and laboratory facilities. She also suggested that the Education Minister strengthen the ‘Chancellor Connects Alumni’ in all the universities for promoting the participation of the alumni.

The Minister was accompanied by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman R. Limbadri, Commissioner of Collegiate Education Navin Mittal and Education Secretary Vakati Karuna.