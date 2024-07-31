Sabitha conspired to deny LoP position to a Dalit: Bhatti Vikramarka

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka accused BRS MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy of sabotaging his continuation as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the previous Assembly by joining BRS after getting elected on Congress ticket.

Intervening in the discussion after Ms. Sabitha Indra Reddy took objection to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s remarks on her for defecting to the BRS, he claimed that she was part of the “BRS conspiracy to snatch the LoP status from a Dalit leader”.

“I am the first Dalit LoP ever appointed in the State’s history and you left the party to deny me that position despite pleading with you,” he said, adding that he should be hurt by her decision and not the other way around.

Seen in an attack mode, Mr. Vikramarka reminded that Congress was generous to offer her a ticket in 2004 elections, though she was never in the Congress. Later, she was made a Minister with important portfolios and after enjoying power for a decade during Congress rule, she left the party when it was down, he lamented.

Her son, Karthik Reddy, was given the Parliament ticket in 2014 from Chevella, which he lost. What else the Congress could have done to help her, he asked. It is ridiculous that she is feeling hurt for reminding all these, he said.

