GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sabitha conspired to deny LoP position to a Dalit: Bhatti Vikramarka

Published - July 31, 2024 09:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka accused BRS MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy of sabotaging his continuation as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the previous Assembly by joining BRS after getting elected on Congress ticket.

Intervening in the discussion after Ms. Sabitha Indra Reddy took objection to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s remarks on her for defecting to the BRS, he claimed that she was part of the “BRS conspiracy to snatch the LoP status from a Dalit leader”.

“I am the first Dalit LoP ever appointed in the State’s history and you left the party to deny me that position despite pleading with you,” he said, adding that he should be hurt by her decision and not the other way around.

Seen in an attack mode, Mr. Vikramarka reminded that Congress was generous to offer her a ticket in 2004 elections, though she was never in the Congress. Later, she was made a Minister with important portfolios and after enjoying power for a decade during Congress rule, she left the party when it was down, he lamented.

Her son, Karthik Reddy, was given the Parliament ticket in 2014 from Chevella, which he lost. What else the Congress could have done to help her, he asked. It is ridiculous that she is feeling hurt for reminding all these, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.