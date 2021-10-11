Telangana

S. Rajendra Prasad takes charge as Suryapet SP

S. Rajendra Prasad, a senior non-cadre police officer, on Monday took charge as the District Superintendent of Police, after transfer of earlier incumbent R. Bhaaskaran last week.

Mr. Rajendra Prasad, soon after completing the joining formalities, arrived at the Maha Vir Chakra Col. Santosh Babu’s statue near the court junction and paid his tributes.

In his first address to the district police later, he said crime prevention through a public-police partnership will be the priority. Delivery of services, with the police force as one motivated team, will lead to success, Mr. Rajendra Prasad told the officers.


