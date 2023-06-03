Rytu Dinotsavam celebrated across State

June 03, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST

As part of Telangana Formation Day celebrations, ‘Rytu Dinotsavam (Farmers’ Day)‘ was celebrated across the State with much fanfare on Saturday. Ruling BRS leaders explained the steps taken up by the government to improve the lives of the farming community and how the nation was looking at the model in the farm sector being implemented by the State.

Ministers participated in their constituencies as desired by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Participating in several programmes in Warangal district, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao said that the State Government had been offering investment input for farmers so that they need not depend on private lenders. “The initiative taken up in the farming sector by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has a very positive impact and the result is such that we are supplying food not only to the country but are able to even export,” said Mr. Dayakar Rao.

ADVERTISEMENT

PUC chairman and Armoor MLA A. Jeevan Reddy, after inaugurating the Rytu Vedika at Nandipet in Nizamabad district, said that the lives of farmers changed for the better in the last nine years under the leadership of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao. He also recalled the fate of farmers in the previous regimes.

Participating in a programme at Urumadla village in Chityal mandal of Nalgonda district, Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy said that farmer welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana became a model for the nation.

Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy said at Endlapally village in Suryapet constituency that a huge investment was made in farming sector in the district resulting in increase in the paddy yield at multiple times.

At Vannel B in Balkonda mandal of Nizamabad district, Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashanth Reddy said the present development might not have become a possibility without Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao. A rally was held in the village.

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar participated in the programme at Durshed village in Karimnagar Rural mandal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.