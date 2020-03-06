Rythu Samanvaya Samitis to be renamed Rythu Bandhu Samitis

The State government has decided to rechristen the Rythu Samanvaya Samitis (farmers’ coordination committees), constituted to organize farmers into a united and strong force as Rythu Bandhu Samitis (RBS).

The RBS would play a key role right from the time of sowing seeds to getting supportive price to the agriculture produce and an action plan in this regard would be chalked out soon, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said. The RBS conceived and implemented in the State provided ₹ 10,000 an acre investment support to farmers, it was now being replicated in several States as it had turned out to be a progressive turning point that would change the destiny of farmers.

The Governor was addressing the joint session of the Telangana Legislature marking the commencement of the budget session on Friday. She said the Rythu Bima, envisaging payment of ₹ 5 lakh each to families of farmers who die in harness, was not in existence in any other State across the country. This was in addition to the appointment of one extension officer each for every 5,000 acres and construction of Rythu Vedikas which were under process.

The Governor’s address elaborated on the spree of welfare schemes launched for different sections, including the Aasara pensions under whose fold single women as well as persons suffering from Filaria were brought in for the first time. The government had resolved to reduce the age limit for old age pension from 65 years to 57 and all eligible persons attaining the age of 57 would be given Aasara pensions soon.

Dr. Soundararajan said the government could overcome the decades-old drinking water problem with the introduction of Mission Bhagiratha aimed at supplying safe and pure drinking water to all households. As many as 11 States undertook study of the project for replication in their respective States and NITI Ayog too had advised other States to follow the Telangana model.

On the Irrigation front, the world’s largest multi-staged lift irrigation project — Kaleshwaram — was under stage-wise completion and the fast track works going on there to lift 3 tmcft water a day from the ensuing monsoon were visible to all. Works on the Palamuru-Rangareddy project as well as Sammakka barrage works aimed at supplying water to Devadula throughout the year were also fast tracked.

The State made rapid strides on the public health front too with the creation of 40 dialysis units, 20 ICUs and 305 standardised labour rooms in government hospitals in addition to setting up of 20 new newborn care centres, six of which had already started functioning. After the Kanti Velugu programme for eye-screening, the government had decided to conduct ENT screening tests which would be followed by preparation of the State health profile.

The State had ushered in administrative reforms reorganizing districts and increasing the number of municipalities to take administration closer to people besides revamping the entire police department in a scientific way. New policies covering urban and rural areas had been introduced while the government enacted new legislations for making the functioning of the panchayats and municipalities more effective.