Rythu Nestham video conference facility launched enabling farmers to interact with officials and experts

March 06, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Rythu Nestham, a first of its kind video conference facility enabling farmers to interact with agriculture extension officers and experts, was launched by Telangana Chief Minister A. Rvenath Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Wednesday. Through the interaction, the farmers can learn the best practices in the farm sector to improve their productivity. Farmers from several districts participated in the video conference and shared their experiences in farm practices.

The State Government had initiated steps to connect the 2,601 Rythu Vedikas through video conference so as to reach out effectively in resolving the issues in the farm sector in coordination with Agriculture University. In the first phase of the project taken up with an estimated ₹97 crore, equipment enabling video conferences was set up in Rythu Vedikas in 110 assembly constituencies on an experimental basis.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said that Rythu Nestham would go a long way in understanding the problems faced by farmers during the agriculture seasons and give them appropriate suggestions to overcome them. Farmers could directly interact with experts to know the latest technologies and best practices to improve their productivity. The Government was committed to the farmers’ cause and it would extend necessary help to farmers from crop sowing stage to harvesting and marketing their produce.

The Government was preparing an action plan to ensure remunerative prices to farmers’ produce rather than confining to giving them minimum support price and several steps like Rythu Bharosa,loan waiver and others were being worked out.

The State had conditions suitable for growing over two dozen varieties of crops and farmers on their part should not restrict themselves to cultivating paddy, cotton or mirchi. Crop diversification was needed to enhance productivity and secure more profits and farmers should accordingly prepare their cropping plans.

Drought conditions prevailing

Asserting that his Government is committed to standby the farmers in times of adversities, the Chief Minister said the State is facing drought conditions at present and wanted their cooperation in tackling the situation together.

With less rains since last one year, water levels in the reservoirs came down significantly and several areas are facing water shortage as a result. There are demands for release of water from farmers in Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar districts, but farmers should understand the situation and cooperate with the Government. The Government had initiated steps to see that there was no drinking water shortage in the summer months, he said.