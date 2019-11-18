Rythu Mitra app launched

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy and Finance Minister T. Harish Rao called upon the officials to get ready for rabi season as all the required support must be extended to farmers.

Participating in a review meeting on Sunday after launching Rythu Mitra app, the Ministers said farmers can get 18 services through the app. Mr. Reddy said that agriculture extension officers will meet farmers and collect data from them.

Monitoring

“Dashboards will be established at Collectorate and the officials meeting farmers will be monitored from here. We will have the details of which officer met which farmer and what were the problems raised by that farmer,” said the Minister.

Mr. Rao said that for the first time the app was launched in Siddipet district.

He said that officials must meet 20 farmers and details of Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima must be uploaded from there through the app.

He has also said that Rythu Samanwya Samithi will be further strengthened.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao himself is a farmer and he knows the problems of farmers. Agriculture officials should work hard and address the problem of farmers. They must also create awareness among farmers and see that they opt for better remunerative crops and less use of chemicals,” said Mr. Rao.

Later, both the Ministers visited the Rythu Bazar and the double bedroom houses under construction.