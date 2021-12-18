Rythu Bima: last hope for families of dead farmers

70,000 families benefited from the scheme so far

The Rythu Bima scheme (life insurance) for farmers is the harbinger of hope for several families who lost their sole bread winner.

Male Mahesh (22) had about one-and-a-half acres. He was a native of Khajipur village in Mirdoddi mandal of Siddipet district. He was not only into farming but also allied activities. But, fate had its way and soon his debts started piling up.

On October 18, the young farmer ended his life leaving behind his wife, Kanaka Lakshmi, also 22 years old, daughter Navya Sree (7) and son Manush (5).

The family had to approach the local agriculture extension officer (AEO) with their pattadar passbook, nominee details, Lakshmi’s bank account number and Aadhaar card on October 30. All these details were crossed checked by the AEO and later by the District Agriculture Officer (DAO).

The details were uploaded and would directly go to the commissioner’s office as well as Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India.

On November 8, ₹5 lakh was credited into her account. She was not aware of it till someone in the village informed her.

“My co-sister is not educated and did not know that the amount was credited to her account till somebody told her. But, this is the last hope for the family, though the debts are much higher than the insurance amount,” said Male Swaroopa, the dead farmer’s cousin.

More than 70,000 families had benefited from the Rythu Bima scheme since its inception. According to Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy, as much as ₹3,502 crore insurance amount was paid by LIC till date.

“The entire process of paying insurance to the family of a deceased farmer is quick and transparent. In three days to a maximum of one week, the amount is released to the account of the nominee, once the required papers are submitted. No middleman is involved,” DAO of Siddipet P. Shravan Kumar told The Hindu.