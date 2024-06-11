‘Rythu Bandhu will not cover hillocks, real estate ventures’

Government Whip Adi Srinivas has reiterated the government’s intentions to limit the Rythu Bandhu scheme to real farmers and cultivated lands, and not real estate ventures and hillocks.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the previous government led by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) extended the benefit to real estate ventures, roads and hillocks where there was no cultivation. “Why is (former Minister) Harish Rao so worried if the government wants to exclude them,” he asked.

He said the government would waive off farm loans by August 15 at any cost as stated by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. “Mr. Harish Rao should stick to his promise that he would resign if the farm loan is waived off by August 15. Be ready with the resignation letter,” he said.

Mr. Srinivas said the Chief Minister had great concern for farmers and their welfare. So far, 68 lakh farmers had received ₹7,625 crore under the Rythu Bandhu scheme and the money was given in May itself, unlike during the BRS regime that stretched the money distribution to several months.

He also warned that the Preventive Detention Act would be imposed on people found selling spurious seeds.

