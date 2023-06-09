Rythu Bandhu was given when Dharani portal didn’t exist also: Revanth tells KCR

June 09, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, A. Revanth Reddy dismissed the claims of the Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao that Rythu Bandhu would be stopped if Dharani portal was scrapped, and asked whether Rythu Bandhu was not given when Dharani portal didn’t exist at all?

He said the fact is that the Chief Minister is fearing that if Dharani was scrapped all the illegal occupation of lands would be exposed and those involved in them would have to face people’s wrath. “We will scrap Dharani portal as soon as the Congress government comes and ensure those responsible for the illegal occupation and sale of thousands of acres of lands would be sent to jail,” he said.

The Congress president further accused the Chief Minister of instilling fears among the farmers on Rythu Bandhu and said it exposed how frightened Mr. KCR was. The Congress government will bring in changes where farmers’ lands are secured unlike the Dharani portal that was giving sleepless nights to thousands of farmers with their names missing from the list, he said.

Mr. Reddy, who was speaking to reporters after addressing the national executive of the Indian Youth Congress here, said Dharani portal was not in the hands of the government but is handled by a private agency. The information that has to be with the government is now in the hands of private persons and people should realise the danger of it. “Lands of poor farmers is now taken back by the feudal lords,” he alleged.

Responding to IT Minister, K.T. Rama Rao’s accusations that bringing Congress back would mean the state would go directionless, he challenged for an open debate on the Congress party’s contribution to Telangana and the development done by the BRS. “We will apologise if we have done anything wrong. At least we will not loot the state as the BRS did,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Reddy advised the Youth Congress leaders to work with the sole aim of bringing back Congress in the country and making Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister. He said the country has seen how hard-working Youth Congress leaders went on to play a big role in the national politics and hardwork will always pay.