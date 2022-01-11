Rythu Bandhu trends on social media

HYDERABAD

11 January 2022 18:34 IST

Hashtag RythuBandhuKCR (#RythuBandhuKCR) was trending among the top tweets for most part of the day at the national level on the social media platform on Monday as the rank and file of Telangana Rashtra Samithi, the ruling party in Telangana, kept celebrating the occasion of transfer of ₹50,000 crore so far under the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

About ₹50,600 crore has been credited to the bank accounts of landholding farmers for taking up cultivation in the kharif and rabi seasons under the Rythu Bandhu scheme as of January 10 since the launch of the scheme in kharif 2018-19. Leadership of TRS has called for a week-long celebrations in the State starting from January 3 and extended on Sunday till Sankranti festival to mark the occasion of extending over ₹50,000 crore grant for the last eight crop seasons.

The celebratory mood was also also reflected on social media too. According to TRS leaders, the social media platform Twitter saw a flood of tweets with the hashtag RythuBandhuKCR. The hashtag was used by people across all sections, including public representatives, farmers and other persons belonging to Telangana. Pictures of farmers celebrating at Rythu Vedikas, drawing Sankranti Muggulu and other forms of were shared on the social media using the hashtag RythuBandhuKCR.

