Rythu Bandhu through post office ATMs

In view of release of Rythu Bandhu amount for rabi to farmers’ bank accounts by Telangana government on December 27, India Post has made Micro ATM arrangements to make cash payments to needy farmers at 4,860 post offices in the State.

The Micro ATM services could be availed by farmers having Aadhaar linked accounts in any of the banks. They could withdraw the amount credited to their accounts from village post offices, said a release of Postmaster General of Hyderabad, P.V.S. Reddy.

The Micro ATM facility is very useful to farmers who are not in a position to visit banks/fixed ATMs. For using the facility, they have to visit the nearest post offices with their Aadhaar card and mobile phones linked to their bank accounts. They could withdraw cash by impressing finger print and informing the OTP received on their phones to the post master.

A maximum of ₹ 10,000 could be withdrawn in a day. The service is free of cost.