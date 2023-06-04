Rythu Bandhu scheme extended to podu farmers

June 04, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - NIRMAL

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao extended the Rythu Bandhu scheme to all podu farmers from this season. The announcement was made while he inaugurated the newly-constructed Integrated Collectorate in Nirmal district headquarters on Sunday.

He directed District Collector Varun Reddy to take steps in this direction, including opening of bank accounts.

Expressing confidence that the BRS would again come to power after the next elections, the Chief Minister said that there were grand plans for further development of Telangana.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Rao inaugurated the party office as well.

“Regarding human index development, two issues will be considered — per capita power consumption and per capita income. In both these counts, we are number one in the country ahead of States like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. We have achieved this with the combined effort of each and every individual,” Mr. Rao said, adding that food processing industries would be established in a big way in every taluk (mandal) after elections.

“The efforts we have put in so far have been yielding results. The erstwhile Adilabad district was divided into four parts and all these districts, including the remotest Asifabad, are going to have medical colleges soon. Had we remained with Andhra Pradesh, we could not have witnessed this even after 50 years,” he said.

There is still a long way to go on the path of development, he said and stressed the need to eradicate poverty and bring Dalits, and Girijans on a par with others.

Endowments Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, and Collector Varun Reddy were present.

