Rythu Bandhu from June 15

Lands now without disputes also eligible for crop investment support

The State government will deposit investment support of ₹ 5,000 per acre for farmers in their bank accounts from June 15 to 25.

This was announced by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at an official meeting on preparations for the next crop season, on Saturday.

He asked officials to follow the same procedure as was adopted in the rabi for payments in the new season. The government had met the payments progressively in stages starting from small to large holdings. The payments were cleared in stage one for farmers with less than one acre. Then, the farmers with two, three and more acres of holding were addressed. The same categories will be maintained now, he added.

He also fixed June 10 as the cut off date for payment of money in respect of lands which were cleared of disputes. The lands which were transferred from Part B (disputed lands) in updation of land records to Part A (clear of disputes) as on June 10 will be eligible under the scheme.

Mr. Rao asked Agriculture department to follow QR code issued by government to trace the quality of seed. Seed and pesticides of only approved companies should be allowed in the market.