Rythu Bandhu for needy farmers favoured

NITI Aayog Member and well-known agricultural economist Ramesh Chand has favoured price deficiency support to help farmers rather than assistance extended in the form of Rythu Bandhu being implemented by Telangana government or the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana (PM-KISAN) introduced by the Centre.

He observed that interventions such as Rythu Bandhu, the investment support scheme replicated by several other States with some changes, would be more productive and useful if it were targeted. The assistance/support under it should be given to those who need it most and not to all, he felt.

Delivering the fifth Foundation Day lecture at the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) on “Transforming Agriculture for Challenges of 21st Century” here on Thursday, he said that it was agricultural labourers who need help first as the distress levels were high among them compared to farmers.

He pointed out that universal extension of Rythu Bandhu benefit would serve skewed purpose, for example a Joint Secretary in the Agriculture Ministry B. Rajender, now representing the country as its permanent representative in Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) at Rome, who hails from Boath area in erstwhile Adilabad district, was getting the benefit under the scheme.

Mr. Ramesh Chand, who is also the Member of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, observed that the major concern for agriculture sector now was its long-term growth trajectory as it had been ranging only between 2.75% to 2.9%, except during 2005-14 when it was around 4%. Even during 2005-14, 50% of the growth was driven by increase in real prices of agricultural produce. However, growth based on prices was not sustainable as the costs of production too had gone up and the productivity remained very low, he noted.

Suggesting the need to pay attention to improving the efficiency of inputs like seed and reducing the use of water, power, fertilizer and pesticide for sustainable growth, Mr. Ramesh Chand pointed out that education of farmers was foremost requirement as a majority of them were not aware of the fact that only 30% of water and fertilizer they use would actually reach the plants.

“India is the largest virtual water exporter as farmers use several times more water in crop production compared to their counterparts in other countries,” he pointed out.

Stating that excessive and undesired use of fertilizers and pesticides was also leading to agriculture sector contributing to high amount of greenhouse gas emission, the NITI Aayog Member said it was almost on par with the industrial sector.

Agriculture pollution was mostly not visible except for stubble burning but its contribution to greenhouse gas emission was equal to its contribution to the GDP – 17%.

Chairman of CESS R. Radhakrishna, Director E. Revathi, former Governor of RBI Y.V. Reddy, former Member of Planning Commission Ch. Hanumantha Rao and others attended.