Telangana

‘Rythu Bandhu for all farmers’

Only 8% of crop pattern needs to be changed

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that the regulated farming being introduced by the State government is aimed at improving the conditions of farmers and there should not be any apprehensions among them.

“The programme designed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao intends to guide farmers on profitable farming and sowing crops depending on the soil conditions. Agriculture officials along with local public representatives should meet farmers in person and convince them on the need of changing crops and how it will benefit them. The crop pattern in 6.3 lakh acres in the district is as suggested by the government, except for about 40,000 acres. Changing that is not impossible if officials work hard and meet farmers personally," said Mr. Harish Rao addressing the awareness programme held here on Saturday.

The Minister said that cotton is being cultivated on about 3.62 lakh acres, accounts for 55% of cultivation in the district. Stating that an amount of ₹14,000 crore in two phases will be extended to 1.4 crore farmers in the State in two phases, the Minister said about ₹3,500 crore was already transferred to Agriculture Department. The Minister suggested the officials to convince farmers to change cropping from maize to redgram. He urged farmers to go for fine variety of paddy on about 15,000 acres, and maize to redgram on about 25,000 acres.

Mr. Harish Rao appreciated and felicitated Ramdas, agriculture officer from Narayanakhed, for encouraging a cotton farmer to get best yield with limited investment.

Lok Sabha members K. Prabhakar Reddy, B.B. Patil, MLA Ch. Kranthi Kiran, DCCB chairman Ch. Devender Reddy, DCMS chairman Shivakumar, Collector M Hanumantha Rao and others were present.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 11:24:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/rythu-bandhu-for-all-farmers/article31660744.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY