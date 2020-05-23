‘Rythu Bandhu for all farmers’

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that the regulated farming being introduced by the State government is aimed at improving the conditions of farmers and there should not be any apprehensions among them.

“The programme designed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao intends to guide farmers on profitable farming and sowing crops depending on the soil conditions. Agriculture officials along with local public representatives should meet farmers in person and convince them on the need of changing crops and how it will benefit them. The crop pattern in 6.3 lakh acres in the district is as suggested by the government, except for about 40,000 acres. Changing that is not impossible if officials work hard and meet farmers personally," said Mr. Harish Rao addressing the awareness programme held here on Saturday.

The Minister said that cotton is being cultivated on about 3.62 lakh acres, accounts for 55% of cultivation in the district. Stating that an amount of ₹14,000 crore in two phases will be extended to 1.4 crore farmers in the State in two phases, the Minister said about ₹3,500 crore was already transferred to Agriculture Department. The Minister suggested the officials to convince farmers to change cropping from maize to redgram. He urged farmers to go for fine variety of paddy on about 15,000 acres, and maize to redgram on about 25,000 acres.

Mr. Harish Rao appreciated and felicitated Ramdas, agriculture officer from Narayanakhed, for encouraging a cotton farmer to get best yield with limited investment.

Lok Sabha members K. Prabhakar Reddy, B.B. Patil, MLA Ch. Kranthi Kiran, DCCB chairman Ch. Devender Reddy, DCMS chairman Shivakumar, Collector M Hanumantha Rao and others were present.