Rythu Bandhu a revolutionary scheme shielding farmers, says KTR

HYDERABAD

10 January 2022 18:59 IST

‘Pumping of over ₹2.7L cr in 7 years into farm, allied sector schemes helped GSDP growth’

Rythu Bandhu, the investment support scheme under which every landholding farmer gets ₹10,000 per acre every year, is a revolutionary scheme that is acting as protection shield to farmers along with Rythu Bima as the benefit (grant) that reached about 2.5 crore population or nearly 65 lakh families has crossed ₹50,000 crore on Monday, Minister for IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao has said.

“Nobody ever dreamt of farmers getting ₹10,000 per acre as investment support every year until Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao conceived and unveiled it and reached ₹50,000 crore in eight crop seasons since 2018-19 kharif,” Mr. Rama Rao, who is also the working president of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), said here on Monday while speaking to media persons as part of the Rythu Bandhu celebrations.

Irrespective of their acknowledgement, it was a fact known by all that the BJP-led government at the Centre had launched ‘Har Ghar Jal’ scheme based on the Telangana’s Mission Bhagiratha scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) based on Rythu Bandhu, Mr. Rama Rao said and suggested the BJP and Congress leaders visiting the State “as political tourists” to let there be a debate on schemes being implemented by the States ruled by them and Telangana and not just reeling out misinformation.

Ridiculing the two national parties’ misinformation campaign on farmers’ deaths as suicides, he suggested them to go through the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data which clearly indicates that farmers suicides were lowest in Telangana in the country since formation of the State.

He stated that Telangana government had spent over ₹2.7 lakh crore on schemes for agriculture and allied sectors such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24×7 free farm power, farm loan waiver in two phases, irrigation projects, check-dams, construction of new godowns, Rythu Vedikas, drying platforms, sheep and fish seed distribution schemes and others in seven years. He challenged the two national parties to come out with details in case other State had done even half of it.

Describing the scenario prior to formation of Telangana, Mr. Rama Rao said “burnt motor pump-sets, burst transformers, seized starters, dried up bore-wells exploitation of farmers at sale of farm produce and lathi-charge at seed and fertilizer purchases and parched lands were the trademarks of farm sector, but now it’s lush green fields, overflowing minor irrigation tanks visible even in scorching summer, reverse migration of labour and timely availability of inputs.”

The TRS leader further explained that the results were visible for all with the primary sector witnessing a growth 6.3% in seven years from 1.8% in 2013-14 to 8.1% in 2020-21 and the contribution of agriculture to the GSDP growing up to 21% and reiterated that “what Telangana does today, India does tomorrow”.