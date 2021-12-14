Rythu Avedana Yatra from December 19: Sharmila

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila has announced taking up ‘Rytu Avedana Yatra’ from December 19.

Disclosing this at a press conference here on Tuesday, Ms. Sharmila said that they will visit the houses of every farmer who had committed suicide and console the families and extend the possible help.

“We will stand with the families of farmers who had committed suicide and stand on their behalf. We appeal to the farmers not to end their lives. We are from the family of YSR, who stood for farmers. I am following the footsteps of my father,” she said adding that conditions prevailing in the State are atrocious.

“As many as 37 farmers had committed suicide in 34 days in the State and my team provided all the details. I was shocked to see this. There were youth who have not crossed even 30 years. About 200 farmers had committed in 70 days. Why is Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao not responding?” she asked and wondered why the protests by YSRTP were obstructed by the government.