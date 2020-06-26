Telangana

Ryots worried over dry spell

Dhanora villagers carrying pots full of water proceeding to the Devapur hillock for Puja in Indervelli mandal on Friday.

Dhanora villagers carrying pots full of water proceeding to the Devapur hillock for Puja in Indervelli mandal on Friday.   | Photo Credit: S_HARPALSINGH

Rainfall necessary for germination of seed

The deficit in rainfall so far in the season has the farmers in Adilabad district worrying as a few more days of the dry spell can ruin the germinating seeds and nascent crops. Villagers have started appeasing gods by performing special prayers for rainfall so that the seeds can be saved.

The district has so far recorded a 37% deficit rainfall. Gudihatnoor and Ichoda were the driest of the mandals recording scanty rainfall at 69 % and 62 % less than normal.

The villagers of Dhanora (B) in Indervelli mandal took out a procession with women singing bhajans and carrying pots full of water to the hillock near neighbouring Devapur village for performing the Goverdhan puja. The puja is also called Krishna puja according to Arjune Balakrishna, a villager. The villagers were hopeful that performing the Goverdhan puja will appease gods and result in the much needed spell of rainfall.

