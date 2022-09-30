Ryots wait with bated breath for redress of Dharani grievances

Scores of aggrieved farmers in nook and corner of the State are anxiously waiting for speedy redress of their grievances relating to ‘erroneous’ data entry and ‘discrepancies’ in the extent of land, among other issues, in Dharani portal.

Small and marginal farmers constitute the overwhelming majority of these aggrieved farmers, who continue to remain perplexed over the ‘delay’ in redress of their grievances.

“Wrong entries in the pattadar passbook without proper physical verification deprived me of the conclusive land titles for the full extent of my agricultural land in Gurralakunta village,” deplored a woman farmer of Uyyalawada in Mahabubabad district’s Dornakal mandal.

“As against 3 acres and 20 guntas of agricultural land owned by me in Survey No 24/A4 in Gurralakunta as recorded in the old passbook, a wrong entry was made into the new PPB showing my land as 2 acres and 16 guntas only,” she said.

“I have applied for correction of the error through the Mee Seva centre in the prescribed format on Dharani portal several months ago, but to no avail,” she rued.

Several other farmers in Uyyalawada and its neighbouring villages in the same mandal are grappling with similar problems following ‘erroneous entry’ of data in new PPBs, depriving some of them the benefits of the Rythu Bandhu, an investment support scheme.

Women farmers - Suguna and Aruna are worried a lot over the ‘wrong entry’ of the extent of land in the new passbooks showing two acres less than their actual land holding of four acres together as recorded in the old passbook.

In Jangaon district, Immadi Buchi Reddy, a small farmer of Keshireddypally in Bachannapet mandal, is running from pillar to post seeking passbook data correction.

“The new PPB recorded less than half of the 5 acres and 36 guntas of agricultural land on ground in my possession as per the old pattadar passbook,” said Buchi Reddy, who had reportedly lost a small portion of his land during land acquisition for a lift irrigation project in the past.

“I have brought the anomaly to the notice of the officials concerned and also registered the grievance seeking rectification of the error on Dharani portal, but in vain,” he bemoaned.

Our land issues continue to remain unresolved despite the claims of the persons at the helm to rectify the mistakes that crept into the Dharani portal, one of the aggrieved farmers of Pedagopathi village in Konijerla mandal of Khammam district said.

“We are being subjected to severe hardships for no fault of ours, '' lamented a distressed farmer of Bachannapet in Jangaon district blaming the ‘discrepancies’ in Dharani portal on the ‘mistakes’ committed by the then field functionaries of the Revenue department.

Mandal Revenue officials concerned could not be reached for their comment.