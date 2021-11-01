Ryots urged to take up higher earning crops

Farmer is the backbone of the government: Niranjan Reddy

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy said that farmer is the backbone of the government and the entire systems in society work around him.

Farmers’ meeting were held in as many as 41 Rythu Vedikas across Wanaparthy Assembly constituency on Monday and Mr. Niranjan Reddy has addressed the gatherings at Gopalpet and Polikepadu.

“Farmers’ conditions today should be compared to their situation prior to 2014. Chief Minister has been working for the benefit of farming community and top priority is being accorded to them by offering them round-the-clock power and support like Rythu Bima and Rythu Bandhu. Such schemes are not there anywhere else in the country. Farmers should come out from the conventional farming and think about crops that would offer them better revenue. Rythu Vedikas should be used for discussion among farmers about the new farming systems they have to follow and horticulture crops,” said Mr. Niranjan Reddy adding that farmers should also focus on oil seeds and fruit crops.

Informing that marketing network would be linked to the farm sector so that the farmers can sell their produce easily, the Minister said that a huge meeting would be held at Wanaparthy with participation of some 25,000 farmers, which would be addressed by agriculture experts, professors and scientists.

MP Pothuganti Ramulu participated at Revalli mandal headquarters while MLC K. Narayana Reddy has participated at Chennara village.