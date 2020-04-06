Ryots suggested to use airtight bags to store produce

At a time when the disposal (sale) of agricultural produce, particularly the food and oilseed crops, is getting difficult to the farming community due to the COVID-19 lockdown, a team of scientists of Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University here have found that three-layered plastic bags would be highly useful for storing the produce for longer period.

The university team has found that storage of crops in the three-layered plastic bags known as Purdue Improved Crop Storage (PICS), a technology developed and licensed by the Purdue University, Indiana (US), would help keep the quality intact without any damage from pest and insect attacks in room temperature conditions itself. The only care farmers need to take is to bring down the moisture content of the produce to 8 % to 10% before storage.

The team of SKLTSHU researchers led by Associate Professor Pidigem Saidaiah have imported some PICS bags from the US for their study of storing dried red chilli and dolichos beans or valor beans (a variety of broad beans known as ‘koora chikkudu’ locally). “We have used 0.5 kg of trapping, produce infested with aspergillus (fungus, an aflatoxin with potential carcinogens) for every 4.5 kg of red chilli and a similar quantity of dolichos infested with bruchids with every 4.5 kg of healthy beans for our study,” Mr. Saidaiah told The Hindu.

He explained that the two products were stored for eight months in the PICS bags in the room temperature conditions after testing their quality terms of germination percentage, colour, proteins, vitamins and fats as also the number of bruchids per 100 grains of dolichos. During the period they had also checked for temperature and relative humidity in the room on hourly basis, oxygen and carbon dioxide levels in the PICS bags once every three days with the help of computer-linked discharge air temperature (DAT) sensors.

“When we opened the PICS bags for testing the quality of produce stored in the PICS bags after eight months, the results observed were amazing as the infestation did not spread beyond the quantity infested and the bruchids and aspergillus were also found to be dead,” Mr. Saidaih said. Explaining the reasons, he stated that the bags would have no oxygen inside as the quantity available is consumed and exhausted by the pest/insects within 2-3 days and they would not allow exchange of gases from outside to keep the quality of the produce intact.

The researcher suggests that if not all, at least the farmers who can afford to hold back the produce for longer periods for getting good price could go for storage in PICS bags made of two inner layers of high quality polyethlene and outer layer with polypropylene. They would also ensure eco-friendly storage as no chemicals would be used.